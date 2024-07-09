Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Boosted by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.88.

CP opened at C$109.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

