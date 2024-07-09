Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.