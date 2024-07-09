Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

