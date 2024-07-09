Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

