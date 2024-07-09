Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.7 %

QRVO stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

