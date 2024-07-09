QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $204.86 and last traded at $207.75. Approximately 1,850,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,189,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.89.

Specifically, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

