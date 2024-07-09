Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 39,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.39. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

