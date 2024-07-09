Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 526,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.