Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $68,000.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 526,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
