Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,710,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,029. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.