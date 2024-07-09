Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

