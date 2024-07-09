Quent Capital LLC Buys 352 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $75,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

