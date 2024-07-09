Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

