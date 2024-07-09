Quent Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,191,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,191,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $533.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

