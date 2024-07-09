Quent Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

GSG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

