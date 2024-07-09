Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 163,419 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

