Quent Capital LLC Purchases 431 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

