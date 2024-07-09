Quent Capital LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

