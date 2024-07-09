Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,393 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.19 and a beta of 0.60. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.