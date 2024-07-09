Quent Capital LLC Sells 302 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after buying an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

BAX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 237,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,773. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

