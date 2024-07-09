Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,283,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
