Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Zuora by 33.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Zuora by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,025 shares of company stock worth $3,496,918 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

