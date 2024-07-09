QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 50,739 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

