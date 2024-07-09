RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $9.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 42,490 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 34.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

