Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

RDWR opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $841.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

