Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $133.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $117.47 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

