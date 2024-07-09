RCS Financial Planning LLC Invests $220,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 156,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 146,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

