Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

7/8/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $203.00 to $209.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 101,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

