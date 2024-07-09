Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) in the last few weeks:
- 6/27/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $296.00.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $316.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $347.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.
- 6/7/2024 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
FDX stock opened at $295.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
