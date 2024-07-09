Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) in the last few weeks:

6/27/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $296.00.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $316.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $347.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $295.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FedEx

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

