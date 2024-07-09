Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 7.0 %
RCON opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
Recon Technology Company Profile
