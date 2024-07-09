Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Up 1.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 401,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 503,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

