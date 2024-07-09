REDW Wealth LLC Sells 487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

