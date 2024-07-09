Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth $8,173,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

NYSE RS opened at $280.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

