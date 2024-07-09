RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.