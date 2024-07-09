Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 243.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 253,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,001. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.41.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

