Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $104.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

