RH (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,736,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,318,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.