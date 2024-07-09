Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

