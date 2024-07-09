Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 9.8 %

RMCF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 1,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,181. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

