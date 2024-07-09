Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,967,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,667,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $234,580.40.

Rumble Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

