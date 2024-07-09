RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $203.98

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.98 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 185.16 ($2.37). RWS shares last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.44), with a volume of 338,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

RWS Stock Performance

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £697.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,725.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

Insider Activity

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern bought 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £4,992.12 ($6,394.42). In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,271.94). Insiders own 24.86% of the company's stock.

About RWS



RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

Featured Articles

