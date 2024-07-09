RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

RXO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RXO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 128,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 105,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,818,310.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 646,540 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

