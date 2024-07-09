Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. 53,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

