Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

RHP stock opened at $98.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 104.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 139,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.