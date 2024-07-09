Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

