Scotiabank Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 296,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $61,698,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

