Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,051. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.