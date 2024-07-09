Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

