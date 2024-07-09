SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
