Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.79. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 6,231 shares traded.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

