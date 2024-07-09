Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $97,288,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,127,000 after purchasing an additional 162,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

